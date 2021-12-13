Atif Aslam walks out of his ‘star-studded’ concert due to acts of molestation

Atif Aslam walks out of his ‘star-studded’ concert due to molestation

Famed singer Atif Aslam left the venue of his concert in Islamabad last night due to a series of unpleasant scenarios, which he noticed among the crowd, and this act took netizens by surprise.



The enjoyable night turned into a horrifying one due to some harassment situations that were witnessed.

Atif was in rage and could not tolerate all the youngsters indulging in forced PDA so he decided to cut short his performance.





Atif is a talented and charming musician who has carved a name in the industry through his soulful voice.

It was the first time after the pandemic that Atif hosted a concert in Pakistan but the public got out of control and caused things to become problematic.

The video from the event instantly went viral and fans appreciated the singer for stopping the show and leaving.

His recent act will be a lesson for all youngsters in the future.