Atif Aslam makes comeback in acting with small screen debut

Singer Atif Aslam is all set to make his acting debut on the small screen with his upcoming drama serial Sang-E-Mah after his incredible performance in the film Bol.
Fans are excited to see their favorite in a special role.
Atif is the King of Pakistani Pop music who has carved a name in the hearts of the public through his soulful voice.
The musician tends to make a huge name in the showbiz industry as well with his phenomenal work.
Taking to Instagram, the Dil Diyan Gallan singer shared a video snippet where he announced his first ever drama "Hello from the sets of Sang-e-Mah.”
He further added, "Yes, I am doing a drama serial and I need your blessings. You have always showered me with your love, and I hope you do the same this time.”
Before signing off, Atif made a special revelation of a collaboration with none other than the superstar Mahira Khan in a new project.