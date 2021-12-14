Sara Loren's extravagant yet modern birthday celebrations take gram by far: See Pictures

Sara Loren recently celebrated her dreamy birthday bash in a stunning backdrop and looked beautiful as ever as she shared glimpses on social media.



It was an evening full of fun and frolic as Sara rejoiced and clicked breathtaking pictures with her close friends.

Her birthday decor had a modern, royal and fairytale look to it.





Sara was spotted holding a bouquet of fresh flowers surrounded by gorgeous balloons with her name crafted on it.





Loren’s lavish birthday cake looked scrumptious and creamy as ever.





Turning to Instagram, the model shared insights into her extravagant party and penned a simple caption, “It’s my birthday’.

The diva sported a white plain sleeveless dress with her jet black tresses styled to perfection, an ideal outfit for a star-studded party.

The star’s birthday morning was exciting as she woke up to a surprise.











