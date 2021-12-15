Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed’s untitled film’s first look out:

Famed Pakistani artists Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed are all set to share screen space for an international web series after a very long time.



The on-screen couple have finally come together, 8 years after their super hit drama serial Zindagi Gulzar Hai carved a huge name in the hearts of the audience who were in love with Kashaf’s strong personality and Fawad’s quirky youth.

Their upcoming show has not yet been titled and according to reports it would be helmed by Asim Abbasi.





In an interview, the Humsafar actor said, “I think Zindagi is taking bold and brave decisions when it comes to storytelling. It’s naturally evolving into a platform that encourages diversity of opinion and inclusiveness for all filmmakers and material ranging from everyday mainstream to avant-garde and noir. I feel there’s a place for everyone in this artistic landscape.”

Saman Saeed further added, "I'm thrilled to be collaborating with one of my favorite directors Asim Abbasi again, this time for Zindagi. This new project embarks on a fantastical journey with some stunning performances by a very meticulously picked cast. I can't wait for everyone to see the magic that's been created in this beautiful limbo land."

Some pictures from the directorial have been shared which created a state of frenzy among fans.

The series has hit floors and a very huge part has been filmed in the stunning Hunza Valley.

