Fawad Khan’s interview regarding his sentiments about Bollywood goes viral

Fawad Khan’s latest interview regarding his sentiments about Bollywood goes viral: Watch

Fawad Khan revealed his take on what he feels about Bollywood after a long time of staying confined to Pakistan in a recent video snippet.



Fawad is the heartthrob of the Pakistani industry who has made his name in India also with his captivating performance in film Khoobsurat alongside Sonam Kapoor.

Khan had bagged a brief role in the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and also worked in Kapoor and Sons.

The star had signed multiple projects in India but due to rising tensions between the 2 countries all the production houses canceled the contracts and Khan is now limited to working in Pakistan.

A clip from his latest interview with an Indian journalist Anupama Chopra leaked.

In the snippet, Anupama questioned, “Do you miss Bollywood?”

Khan responded, “I Do. I made some great friends there, still in touch with them and yeah, I miss it.”

Khan shares a close friendly bond with his many other famed celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra.







