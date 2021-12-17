Imran Abbas mourns death of his mother

Imran Abbas was deeply heartbroken after the demise of his beloved mother on December 15, 2021 and shared the devastating news on social media.



Abbas loved his mother dearly and always cared for her at her lowest.

Imran requested all his friends and followers to recite Surah-e-Fatiha for the departed soul.

Turning to Instagram, the Koi Chand Rakh star penned moving words for his late mother with a throwback photo, “Alwida meri Maan… I won’t be able to kiss these feet anymore, lost my ‘Jannat’ today.”





Abbas could not describe the pain he was going through over the loss of his nurturer and protector.

Celebrities of the Pakistani showbiz industry came forward to extend their condolences to Imran.

Reasons behind his mother's death have not yet been revealed.