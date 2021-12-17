Esra Bilgic looks drop dead gorgeous in glamorous photoshoot

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic dropped stunning portraits from her sizzling photoshoot by L’Officiel Türkiye Magazine on social media.



Esra has a fascinating social media feed adored by millions of followers who are in complete awe of her beauty, style and glam.





The 29-year-old superstar gained recognition through her incredible performance as the brave Halime Sultan in the blockbuster historical series titled Dirilis:Ertugrul.

Bilgic took to her official Instagram handle and shared glimpses from her full-glammed up look and penned it with a caption in Turkish.

Esra was spotted wearing a shimmery black dress paired with a silver chain, flaunting her bold red lips with her jet black curled tresses which did justice to her pose.

Her latest post garnered around thousands of likes and appreciative comments within seconds from a diverse range of audience.



