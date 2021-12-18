Sania Mirza unveils main reason behind marrying Shoaib Malik

International tennis player Sania Mirza pointed out the ‘best’ quality in Shoaib Malik which enticed her towards him as she sat down for an interaction.



Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza tied the knot back in 2010 which sent shock waves all around India and Pakistan.

After 7 years, the couple embraced parenthood with the birth of a son Izhaan.

Despite demanding athletic careers the couple managed to spend quality time with their child.

The duo also never fail to impress fans with their friendly and loving bond.

In an interview with Ahsan Khan, Sania said, “I think there is not just one thing which clicks when you are thinking to marry someone."

"It happens over time when you get to know each other but the nicest thing about Shoaib is that he had achieved a lot in his life, he was a successful cricketer who was playing for Pakistan but his simplicity was the thing that inspired me.”

Recently, Sania and Shoaib made a dynamic entry to Pakistan for the launch of their own perfume line in collaboration with brand J. and it was a star studded affair.