Hareem Farooq leaves no stone unturned with her dazzling beauty: See Post

Actress Hareem Farooq flaunted her beauty in a gold champagne ensemble as she walked the ramp in style during the Bridal Couture Week 2021 and fans could not get enough of her.



The gold bridal gown was extensively adorned with stunning embroidery as she posed in different angles showcasing the modernity of the outfit.

Taking to Instagram, the Heer Maan Ja actress shared a series of captivating pictures and captioned it, “ Laugh like a baby. Live like a queen.”





Hareem was a sight to behold as she displayed her infectious smile.

The supermodel looked drop dead gorgeous with her hair tied in a neat bun, paired with an extravagant silver necklace and chic earrings.

Her makeup was done to perfection by a well-known makeup artist.

The ideal location of the breathtaking photoshoot was reportedly a lavish hotel lobby.

Her recent post garnered around a million likes within minutes.

Couture weeks are popular venues where makeup artists, choreographers, models and photographers make use of their talents.