Alizeh Shah vibes as tomboy in latest photoshoot

Alizeh Shah looked adorable as she showcased her tomboy look while sipping a hot cup of tea and shared mesmerizing insights on social media.



The young sensation has lately been in the gossip for her bold dressing and unrefined dance moves at award shows which immediately grabbed the attention of netizens who bashed her.

The diva surely knows how to be in the news.

Turning to Instagram, the Ehd-e-Wafa star debuted her new look in a series of pictures clad in an all-black warm attire paired with a beanie enjoying the chilly winters of December.





Previously, Shah felt humiliated when she fell down on the ramp at the Bridal Couture Week while flaunting her stunning look.







