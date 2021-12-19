Areeba Habib publicly announces her wedding date

Actress Areeba Habib announced her wedding date with her gram family and shared pictures of the invitation packages leaving fans in a state of frenzy.



Habib is all set to tie the knot on January 2nd after her ‘ baat pakki’ ceremony back in August.

Taking to Instagram, the Jalan famed star shared a picture of the packages with Areeba weds Saadain crafted in the center.





She captioned the post with a classic prayer, turning to God for help and strength while beginning her new journey laced with commitments and responsibilities.

The customized wedding package consisted of a stunningly framed wedding invite, a scented candle along with a box of delicious chocolates.

Her fans and industry friends took to the comments section and showered praise and congratulatory messages on her special day.

Preparations for the ‘big day’ have started in full swing.