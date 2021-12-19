‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’: Saba Qamar's starrer film's 'promising' trailer out

Saba Qamar’s starrer Ghabrana Nahi Hai first look has dropped this Saturday leaving fans excited.



Taking to Instagram, Zahid shared the teaser of the film and wrote, “This teaser looks super promising! Best of luck.”



The cinematic offering Ghabrana Nahi Hai features Saba Qamar and Zahid Ahmed in the lead roles which is going to be an action-packed ride for desi crime lovers.

The teaser of the film is out now which gives rare insights into the plot synopsis.





In the voiceover, at the start of the trailer, Saba Qamar could be heard saying, “Kya kuch nahin sochta insaan? Kaisay kasiay sapnay dekhta hai? [There’s so much a person thinks about. So many dreams that he has]."

Qamar’s dialogue in the film left fans wondering about her main role in the film.



Ghabrana Nai Hai is slated for an Eid ul Fitr release in 2022 after facing massive delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some parts of the film do have a romantic touch to it as the stars Zahid and Saba were spotted enjoying a motorbike ride atop a scenic road which showcased their epic love story.



