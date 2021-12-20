Iqra Aziz sets new style goals in ethereal traditional wear: See post

Actress Iqra Aziz flaunted her love for Pakistani ethnic wear as she posed gracefully in the camera.



Aziz surely knows how to carry herself properly in different trends.

From prints, textures, flouncy dresses, gowns to classic sarees Iqra nails all her looks.

Recently, Aziz opted for a black charcoal dress with floral embroidered patterns and organza sleeves.





The Suno Chanda actress took to her Instagram and shared glimpses from her breathtaking photoshoot.

Iqra’s long tresses were neatly curled and her makeup look consisted of a glam pink gloss with a nude touch to her face along with a wing eye liner which added more to her charm and beauty.

As far as the superstar’s wardrobe is concerned, it always brings in a sense of originality.

Iqra Aziz is not only a fashion diva but also a doting mother to Kabir Hussain and a loving wife to Yasir Hussain.







