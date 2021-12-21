Sarah Khan looks elegant yet charming in classic traditional attire:See Post

Actress Sarah Khan welcomed the wedding season in style as she donned a traditional lehenga choli by a renowned fashion designer Kanwal Malik.



Sarah has an ideal yet classic personality which is enough to grab the attention of the audience.

Khan is considered as one of the most decent and versatile stars of the industry with an eye for desi cultural attire.

Turning to Instagram, the Laapata star shared a bunch of breathtaking pictures in a black and gold lehenga as she posed for the camera flaunting her infectious smile.





Sarah paired her dress with extravagant gold traditional jewelry adding more charm to the outfit.

Even though Sarah is on extensive ‘mommy duties’ these days, she does not fail to prove that she is a style icon.

Sarah Khan tied the knot with singer Falak Shabbir in an intimate ceremony in 2020.

