Mahira Khan blows the candles with son Azlaan

Superstar Mahira Khan celebrated her intimate birthday bash at home with her family and dear friends.



Mahira Khan turned a year older today as she was spotted cutting a cake with son Azlaan.

Khan’s birthday festivities from the day went viral in an instant and fans could not stop swooning over the star’s special day.





Khan was clad in a white top paired with black pants and looked delighted as she had her beloved son by her side.

Two scrumptious chocolate cakes were lined up for Khan with ‘Happy Birthday Mahira’ written on them.

The mother and son share a very close bond. Khan often mentions her son during interviews which showcases Azlaan’s intense importance in her life.

Many famed faces of the industry came forward and exchanged good wishes to Mahira on her birthday.