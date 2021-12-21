Junaid Safdar’s original, antique wedding shawl costs a fortune

Junaid Safdar’s original, antique shawl costs a bomb

Junaid Safdar’s antique shahtoosh shawl that he wore on his mehndi event has been making headlines due to its whopping price and amazing quality.



Junaid Safdar, son of politician Maryam Nawaz tied the knot with Ayesha Baig this winter in an intimate reception in Lahore, a star-studded affair attended by million renowned faces.

At the grand mehndi event, what caught the public’s attention was the 7 yards 70 year old Shahtoosh shawl which looked brand-new.

The estimated price of the shawl was approximately 3 million PKR and its natural colour was gold.

Safdar looked dapper in the shawl while his wife was a sight to behold in a beautiful but extravagant bridal attire.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif was also spotted at his grandson's wedding ceremony.

Lately, mother Maryam Nawaz lighted up her son’s ceremony singing with her soulful voice.







