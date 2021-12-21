Maya Ali delighted over receiving the honour of ‘ Influential women’

Actress Maya Ali was awarded the title of the 'Most influential women' in 2021 at the Filmfare awards this October.



The event was a glitzy affair that was held in Dubai which consisted of an all-star guest list from the film, music and fashion industries of both Pakistan and India.

Maya was extremely gratified on receiving the honour and could not control her happiness and excitement.



Taking to Instagram, the Parey Hut Love star shared insights from her feature in the magazine and penned it with a note saying, “It’s an honor to be representing your country everyday on the screen but this feature in the Filmfare Middle East coffee table book is even more special” Further writing she stated, “I want to thank all of you for your unflinching love and support.”





Fans showered her post with immense love and appreciated her achievements. Maya achieved the position of a rising star with great hard work and dedication.

The actress has gained a strong rank in the industry and often stars in lead roles.