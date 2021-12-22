Mahira Khan sheds light on her 'cordial' terms with ex-husband Ali Askari

Leading actress Mahira Khan has opened up about her sweet relationship with ex-husband Ali Askari.

Despite their official split in 2015, they hold great respect for each other and have no personal grudges.



Khan tied the knot with Ali Askari back in 2007 but parted ways, and shared a cute son Azlan who holds intense importance in her life.

In an interview with a local news outlet, the Humsafar actress said, “I think that Azlan’s father and their family and my family, we are on the same page when it comes to Azlan and even when it comes to me, I’m very close to them, even now as I have grown up in their house. It takes work, it takes swallowing your pride at times, it takes trying to understand the other person. and for your child’s sake, you do it.”

Further adding, Mahira stated, “And if you’re lucky that people from both sides are good and looking at the child’s well-being and true happiness, then you forget the bitterness.”

The superstar greatly respects her in-laws as they played a huge role in nurturing Azlan with affection.

After years of struggle, Khan has managed to gain immense success in her professional endeavours through her hard work and dedication.