Saboor Aly welcomes December wedding in glamorous style

Actress Saboor Aly looked drop dead gorgeous at her sister-in-law Mariam Ansari’s wedding affair, grabbing the hearts of the audience with her beauty.



Joining her fiance Ali Ansari, Saboor ensured to play a good hostess during the star-studded event.

Taking to Instagram, the Fitrat star later shared exotic pictures flaunting the ultimate wedding look.

Saboor has always been ahead of trends and once again did not fail to impress fans with her trendy choice.





The actress was dressed in a neon green and blue lehenga paired with a sleeveless blouse and the extravagant traditional accessories added more to the beauty of the outfit.





Her short dyed tresses were styled to perfection and her light makeup game looked all on point .

Saboor danced her heart out with finance Ali Ansari at the Shendi function of Mariam Ansari.