Ali Zafar shares glimpses from Lahore concert, sends love to fans

Rockstar Ali Zafar pulled off a smashing concert recently in Lahore and fans were star-struck on seeing Zafar’s power-packed performance.



Zafar has always been considered as one of the most cherished singers of all time who uses his soulful voice to entertain the audience.

Taking to his Instagram and Twitter handle, the Channo singer shared vibrant videos and pictures from the star-studded night taking the audience on a magical trip and wrote, Oh My…. What an insane… eve…”.

Zafar is back once again with yet another electrifying night.

This was not just a fun concert night but a whole new experience for all those who missed his melodious voice due to the ongoing global pandemic issue.







