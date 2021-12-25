Here’s Why Mansha Pasha feels 'blessed' on having Jibran Nasir as her partner

Here’s Why Mansha Pasha feels 'blessed' on having Jibran Nasir as her soulmate

Actress Mansha Pasha cannot get enough of her love for hubby Jibran Nasir giving off major couple goals since the day they got hitched in a private Nikkah ceremony.

The couple have been the talk of the town showcasing intense love for each other.

In celebration of two beautiful years with the love of her life, Mansha Pasha pens a loving note along with a throwback picture from their engagement day saying, “Two years to this day. No matter the ups and downs, I feel lucky to have my best friend, the one who defies the norms, has the courage to truly listen and to understand the other person, by my side. Love is a small word for the enormity of my emotions. May Allah guide us and keep our union. Ameen.”





Earlier, the actress had also shared her epic love story and how it blossomed with time.

“It just happened. We were good friends and after some time we developed an understanding. Both of us were into it, so it happened. He (Nasir) doesn’t make false promises. This is very important to me. By the grace of God, whatever he has promised me as of yet he has fulfilled it. All in all he is very supportive.”



