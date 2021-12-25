Rockstar Imran Khan sets stage on fire with breathtaking performance in Karachi

Rockstar Imran Khan sets stage on fire with breathtaking performance

Dutch singer Imran Khan was spotted delivering an outstanding performance at a private live concert in Karachi, last night.



The crowd cheered for him from afar as he captivated the audience with his melodious voice who grooved to the beats.

Khan began his music career during late teens and since then has made this talent his permanent profession.

Taking to Instagram, a media agency shared glimpses from his live concert where he was seen entertaining the audience with classic Punjabi songs.

Khan will light up the wedding season with his stellar talent this December.





The Amplifier singer arrived from the Netherlands and plans on exploring the beauty of Pakistan.

The amazing pop music sensation will now be available for bookings from December 24, 2021 to January 15.







