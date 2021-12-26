Sharmila Faruqui deeply inspired by Yumna Zaidi: 'She is a treat to watch'

Member of Provincial Assembly Sharmila Faruqui is a die-hard fan of the young diva Yumna Zaidi’s incredible performance and style.



Yumna’s acting skills in the drama Parizaad has left the politician spellbound as she could not stop swooning over Yumna’s talents.

The actress essayed the role of a VJ named Annie in the drama serial.

Taking to Twitter, the MPA penned her thoughts about Yumna and wrote, "@yumnazaidiofficial Is a treat to watch! Powerhouse of performance.”

The viewers have fallen in love with Yumna’s expressions and emotions.

Sharmila Faruqui described Yumna as the ‘Powerhouse of talent’.