Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain celebrate 2 years of togetherness

Power couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain marked their 2nd anniversary today as showcased by the latter’s sweet words for his wife.



The couple have been going quite strong in their bonding since they sparked romance and often keep fans updated on their love life.

Taking to Instagram, the Lahore Se Aagay actor shared an adorable throwback picture from their wedding day along with a lengthy, humorous note saying, “Happy Anniversary my beloved… Just I know how I spent these two years…. I mean I haven’t realized how the time flies. I love you to the moon and back or maybe I’ll stay there.”





Hussain gushed over Iqra’s supportive presence in his life and praised her for being a ‘good mother and wife’.

Back in 2019, the couple rejoiced in their lavish wedding festivities and tied the knot in an intimate affair.

They are now parents to a new born son Kabir Hussain and recently unveiled his very first glimpse.