Areeba Habib looks all charged up for her wedding preps: See

Wedding bells for actress Areeba Habib will be ringing on January 2, 2021 and preparations for the occasion are in full swing as per her social media stories.

The actress is preoccupied with intensive shopping and last minute chores as her wedding seems to be in no time.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Jalan star shared glimpses from her pre-wedding preparations.

Habib debuted a new look as she went through a painful experience of nose-piercing, sharing rare insights she captioned it, "It's super painful. Real struggle for the bride.”

Areeba also provided glimpses into the dance practices her friends have been doing including a couple of names from the showbiz fraternity.

A few days back, Habib confirmed her wedding date and sent off wedding invites in a customized invitation box.

Habib seemed to be in a state of panic exhibiting mixed emotions over tying the knot.