Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

Actor Asad Siddiqui lauded his wife Zara Noor Abbas with sweet and adorable words as today marks their 4th wedding anniversary.



The couple were having the time of their life as they blew the candles away in celebration of four happy years together.

Taking to Instagram, the Gumrah actor shared an intimate picture with his better half, Zara, and penned in loving words honoring her, “Happy 4th!! Thank you for taking all my crap and bearing me all these years. May you continue doing the same till eternity.

"My support system: I love you and I got your back. Always! And just to remind you again like always, this was indeed your life’s best decision.”





On the other hand, Zara also took to social media and treated fans with glimpses from her anniversary.





The duo managed to spend romantic moments together as they rejoiced in a candlelight dinner and binged on delicious food at an outdoor eatery.

Zara and Asad tied the knot back in 2017, in an intimate wedding affair and many famed faces of the industry were in attendance.

Both belong to renowned family backgrounds.

For the unversed, Zara Noor Abbas is the niece of veteran actress Bushra Ansari and daughter of Asma Abbas.

