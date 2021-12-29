Mehwish Hayat's singing video goes viral: Watch

Leading actress Mehwish Hayat flaunts her singing talent honoring the new year in a video clip which has been doing rounds on social media for a long time.



Mehwish left her fans stunned with her beautiful voice as she sang And Then A Hero Comes Along and grooved over the beats.

The lyrics touched deep into the heart.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter, the Dil Lagi actress posted insights from her singing and penned it with a lengthy caption stating, “As another year comes to an end with a new one on the horizon. This is just a reminder for anyone who needs to hear it – the real hero lies within us all. We just need to acknowledge and realize the power that we hold within ourselves. Why look outside to find our hero when there is one inside of each one of us. Be your own hero today, tomorrow and always.”

Her video garnered around a million likes and her pals penned in appreciative comments.

Hayat is surely a diva who has left many speechless with her beauty and style.







