Ayeza Khan heats up Instagram in jaw-dropping photoshoot: See

Ayeza Khan heats up the gram in jaw-dropping photoshoot: See

Actress Ayeza Khan was a treat to watch as she looked stunning and elegant in modern western wear for a photoshoot.



The queen of hearts is the most loved and followed celebrity of all time who topped the charts with her stellar performance in drama serial Mere Pas Tum Ho and she surely does not warrant an introduction.

The diva knows how to entertain the audience with her epic style and never fails to make head turns with her beauty.

Turning to Instagram, the Koi Chand Rakh star shared a bunch of pictures flaunting her style and captioned it, “ Round 2.”





In the pictures, Khan was a sight to behold as she sported a purple top paired with a dark green skirt and long, high- heeled boots added more charisma to the outfit , posing in different angles.





Khan’s long tresses received much admiration and her subtle makeup look did justice to her colorful attire.

Her post garnered around a million likes and pals came forward to pen in appreciative comments.

The superstar is not only a superstar of the showbiz industry but also a ‘ loving mother and wife’.







