Saba Qamar deeply enamored by Ranbir Kapoor's acting prowess

Pakistani star Saba Qamar expressed admiration for Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘fine’ acting by sharing insights into his work.



Ranbir Kapoor has left many speechless with his outstanding talent and gained immense fame across the borders.

Qamar turned to her Instagram handle and shared a clip from Ranbir’s film Tamasha with an intense scene and captioned, “Such a fine actor!.”

please wait while file is uploading on server

After carving a huge name in Pakistan, the Lahore Se Aagey star wishes to work in the Bollywood industry alongside A-list actors.

“I love Bollywood films and I would love to do a film opposite Shah Rukh Khan or Ranbir Kapoor. It should be A-grade work.”

Saba takes pride in the talents of Indian stars and will not hesitate in flaunting her acting prowess in the Hindi film industry.

For now, Saba is working on a new project titled Fraud.