Areeba Habib exchanges vows with Saadain Imran in intimate Nikkah ceremony

Actress Areeba Habib tied the knot with her beaue Saadain Imran in an intimate Nikkah ceremony followed by a mayoun event in Karachi.



Areeba looked all happy and excited about starting her new journey as a wife after sealing the deal.

For the close-knit family affair, the Jalan actress opted for a red lehenga paired with traditional jewelry as she was all smiles on her big day.





Fans could not keep calm at seeing her favorite charged up with enthusiasm.





Lately, Habib had confirmed the wedding date with her gram followers revealing he invitation box filled with scented candles and unique cards.

The star’s mayoun event was a star-studded one laced with dances and desi wedding fun.









Her pals made her mayoun special with their presence and support.

celebrities came forward to shower blessings on the newlywed.

Clips from her wedding festivities went viral immediately.