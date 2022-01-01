Ayeza Khan's Cleopatra look a eulogy to Queen: Read

Star Ayeza Khan channeled Queen Cleopatra’s beauty in latest photoshoot as a tribute to her and fans could not keep calm over seeing the icon embracing an entirely different look.



The diva has an eye for epic fashion and never fails to impress the audience with her natural beauty.





The Meray Paas Tum Ho star took to Instagram and shared insights into her new look with 10.7 million followers and wrote, “Round 3.”

Ayeza sported an all black attire paired with matching high heeled boots with subtle makeup and her new hairdo was an inspiration from the ancient Egypt Queen Cleopatra’s style, who was surely a last active ruler of the Ptolemaic kingdom of Egypt.









Khan has a penchant for making style statements.

Her post garnered around many likes and fans and industry friends came forward to praise Ayeza.