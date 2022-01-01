Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram shed light on their super adorable love story

Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram talked about how they met as they sat down for an interaction.



The couple have made headlines since the day they confirmed their romance and often kept fans updated on their love with PDA filled snapshots.

In an interview with Ahsan Khan at the Time Out show, Minal said , “ We had worked in a drama Parchai but at that time we didn’t talk to each other, it was more of a professional work and after that we met after 2 years. After that Ahsan hired me for an ad agency campaign, the third time we met through a friend when the two started talking to each other. “

“In the start there was nothing like an affair or likeness between us. He even found me at our starting meet-ups” revealed the Jalan star.

Further dwelling on it, Khan added, “ It was covid outbreak when we got to know each other well, we got connected through a close friend, not disclosing the name. “

Minal and Ahsan seem to be really happy and have been making fond memories together amid honeymoon trips which he created a lot of buzz online.