Hareem Farooq captivates hearts in eye-catchy pink dress: See Post

Pakistani Star Hareem Farooq looked magical in an elegant pink gown for new year’s eve flaunting her stunning beauty in various clicks.



The star managed to make head turns once again with her charisma , welcoming 2022 in style this winter.

Turning to the photo-blogging site, the Heer Maan Ja actress shared a gorgeous picture and wrote, “In the shade of winter amongst the fall of flowers the night of New Years gives way to a brilliant sun and here is me blooming under it with love hope and dreams here I come 2022.”

Hareem pulled off the dress like a queen all full of life.



The actress looked no less than a princess posing away in different styles in a beautiful scenic background.

Her stunning pictures have been taking rounds online and the public showered praises upon her.