Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari rejoice in their fun-filled dholki ceremony: See

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari rejoice in their fun-filled dholki ceremony

Saboor Aly and her fiance Ali Ansari kicked off their wedding festivities with a dholki event last night with close family members and friends in attendance.



According to sources, the couple confirmed their wedding date and are all set to tie the knot in January, 2022.

The actress looked super adorable as she sported a purple traditional sleeveless ensemble paired with a shawl for the winters.

On the other hand her groom Ali Ansari rocked the look in a black Shalwar Kameez.

Fans have been in awe of the amazing chemistry they share.

The duo got engaged in May last year, and made their relationship official with stunning pictures from their 'baat Pakki' event.

Recently, Ali Ansari had been occupied with the wedding of his dear sister Mariam Ansari.