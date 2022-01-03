Ushna Shah takes a dig at naysayers for brutally mocking her English accent





Pakistani actress Ushna Shah called out haters for accusing her of faking a foreign accent, tactfully responding to trolls on social media.

The netizens miss no chance in mocking the star on her English accent and call it ‘fake’.

Ushna termed this act of bullying an ‘abuse’ and was not happy with the messed up mindset of the public.

Taking to twitter, the Parizaad actress wrote, “Having spent my formative years i.e all of grade school, most of the high school and then uni in Canada, and then consciously downplaying my accent while in Pakistan.”

In continuation, the actress stated, “I’m still accused of faking a “foreign accent”. You all are a bunch of bullies and this is abuse FYI.”

The star has spent most of her childhood abroad which made it inevitable to gain an accent.

On the work front, the actress will be starring in a Pak-Turk joint drama series based on the life of Muslim leader Salahuddin Ayubi.