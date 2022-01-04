Zarnish Khan teased fans with stylish hair colour transformation: See

Zarnish Khan served her gram family with a major hair inspo on social media as she experimented with her locks.



The actress opted for a deep burgundy look and got a cute haircut as well and fans were totally in love with her modern style.

From long to short hair and multiple hair color transformations it seemed that that starlet loves to keep herself smart and on point.

Flaunting her new look on Instagram, the Sun Yaara star looked super adorable.

In the pictures, Khan was spotted holding a cup of tea, sitting on a sofa as she posed into the camera showcasing newly dyed hair.

Previously, the diva left fans stunned with her killer dance moves at a recent mehndi function and was a sight to behold in an exotic lehenga choli.