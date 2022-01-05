Esra Bilgic's beautiful smile melts hearts: See Pic

Popular Turkish star Esra Bilgic stole the spotlight with her infectious smile as she posted a beautiful picture on social media, displaying happiness.



After ruling the Turkish entertainment industry for years, Esra has won hearts of the Pakistani population as well with her charm, charisma, elegance and soft nature.

Esra took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture of herself sporting an all black outfit, widely smiling.





Fans could not stop fawning over the diva and showered her with intense love and praise.

Esra essayed the role of Halime Sultan, wife of Ertugrul in the famed historical series Dirlis: Ertugrul and was loved for her strong and brave character which rose her to heights of popularity.