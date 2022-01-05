Here's how Danish Taimoor asked Ayeza Khan's hand in marriage





Actor Danish Taimoor in a detailed discussion talked about how he ended up in a marital reunion with the love of his life Ayeza Khan in talks with her via Orkut.

Ayeza and Danish are the most loved couple of the industry who managed to spark couple goals with their mushy romance which proved as a great inspiration for many others in love.

In an interaction with a local news outlet, the Meherposh actor said, “The first thing I did was propose to her for marriage. Before Facebook there was Orkut, and that’s where I started speaking to her. She was a big fan of mine, which initially led to an argument.”

He added, “Ayeza was the only lady I did not flirt with. I instantly knew she was the one for me. She complimented our serial while revealing how big of a fan she was of mine, so I thought, this is a really nice woman and she should be in my house after marriage. Then I asked her if she wanted to marry me, but she refused to believe it.”

In conclusion the actor stated, “ So before meeting her I ended up meeting her mother.”

The duo have been married for 7 years now and share two adorable children, a daughter Hoorain and a son Rayan.