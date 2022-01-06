'Parizad' snacks? Celebrities react to Ahmed Ali Akbar's hilarious post

Looks like Ahmed Ali Akbar aka Parizad actor is on the peak of his fame, so much so that he has hit the market, quite literally!



It all happened on Wednesday when Ahmed took to Instagram and amazed his co-stars, showbiz friends alike as he shared a snap of 'Parizad snacks', featuring him on the wrapper.

The 36-year-old actor quipped as he wrote, "Bas ab naswar bhi."

Reacting to the bit, Ahmed's co-stars, celebrity friends showered praises on the actor while others flooded the comment box with hilarious responses.









"Best best best," commented co-star Yumna Ali Zaidi, adding emojis of applause.

While Anoushey Ashraf wholeheartedly wrote, "Mega star!!"





Asad Siddiqui and Ushna Shah also showered praises on Parizad's growing popularity.

Ahmed, who has a following off 788k on Instagram, reached new heights of fame with his role as Parizad, an introvert low-born poet who becomes a powerful business tycoon by fortune.