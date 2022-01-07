Zara Noor Abbas motivates fans to 'sit back and relax': Watch

Actress Zara Noor Abbas penned a thought-provoking note on social media urging her followers to unwind and take a break when feeling low and burned out.



According to Zara it is perfectly fine not to be productive at times especially during tough trials like the pandemic.

Turning to Instagram, the Parey Hut Love starlet coupled her video with a humorous note saying, "I love visualizing a thought and filming it. Mostly narrating my mind around it. Stop repeating what people say! Create your own narrative. And my friend, no one, I mean no one, is getting out of here alive. So, live like there’s no tomorrow! Bend it like Beckham! Sit back - be lazy."





She further added urging her fans, “It's okay not to be okay. It's okay not to be productive all the time and it's okay to waste some time. It's okay!"

In this fast-paced world it is normal at times to take a breather and then to get back in the game.