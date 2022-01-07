Hiba Bukhari becomes wife to Arez Ahmed in intimate Nikkah ceremony: See

Couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahemd officially tied the knot in a minimalistic nikkah ceremony and left fans awestruck with her beautiful ‘Qubool hai’ moment.



The duo confirmed the news of their marriage a few months ago and since then have been occupied with preparations for their winter wedding.

The Fitoor actress took to the photo-blogging site and shared breathtaking snaps from her special moment and wrote, “Jab mohabbat raste ki rehnuma hoti hai…… Toh har manzil asaan lagti hai.”





Hiba looked drop dead gorgeous in her designer nikkah outfit and could not keep calm over the marital reunion with her beloved Arez.





On January 4, Hiba started off her wedding festivities with a desi mayun event.

The wedding season seemed to be going quite strong as many famed faces of the industry are gearing up for the beautiful journey.