Here's Why Sajal Aly turned down big budget Hollywood movie

Sajal Aly spills all on rejecting a mega budget Hollywood film for the sake of her value systems in recent interaction.



The star who gained immense fame with displaying her hard work on screen had to unfortunately refuse a Hollywood offer for its ‘one bold scene’.

Speaking to Malliha Rehman, the Yakeen Ka Safar starlet said, "If an actor is lucky, he or she gets offered more international work but, regardless, I would never turn my back on my own industry. All the international work that has come my way has been because those filmmakers had seen my work in Pakistan. And when I go abroad, I do so as a Pakistani. I want to keep contributing and giving back to my industry with the work that I do.”

She continued, “I was also offered the title role in another Hollywood movie and the story was very exciting. However, there was a single, very bold scene in the movie that I knew I couldn’t do.”

By signing off Sajal stated, “Even if I managed to do so, the people of my country would have connected that scene with me. I wouldn’t want to disillusion them like that.”