Zara Noor Abbas stresses upon looking after those in need: ' Lets' do this'

Actress Zara Noor Abbas discovered one simple way to donate sweaters to the homeless in the chilly winter season as shared on social media.



Zara never fails to impress fans with her generosity and warmth towards the poor and the needy.

The Zebaish star turned to Instagram and surfaced an important message from the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore in regards to the steps that should be taken to donate old clothes to the needy population.

The message was brief that read, “Here is an idea I went through and really liked. While going out, try keeping an old sweater with you in your bag and if you see a needy person shivering from the cold, you can just give [the sweater] to them.”

This post has been doing rounds on social media.



She is surely an activist looking forward to helping those in need and not only her but Shaniera Akram is also going all the way in making the poor happy.

Zara Noor Abbas’s main goal is to motivate others and spread awareness urging the public to cater to their needs.