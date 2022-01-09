Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari glow with happiness on their elegant nikkah event: See Photos

Actress Saboor Aly dropped romantic and adorable moments from her nikkah ceremony with beloved Ali Ansari as they feel happy and fulfilled.

A day after saying ‘I do’ in a lovely daytime affair on Saturday the starlet posted lovely pictures from her special day and displayed her bridal look.

The Fitrat actress took to Instagram and treated fans on her big day and captioned, “Saboor Ali for Life To the new beginnings.”





Saboor opted for a beige coloured lehenga paired with simple yet stunning traditional jewelry and her makeup was done to perfection, while the groom Ali Ansari donned a white coat with a turban on his head.

Saboor and Ansari looked so much in love as the latter displayed gestures of affection to his beloved during their intimate photoshoot.

They looked like one perfect couple keen on starting their new and loving journey together.

Their wedding clips and pictures have been surfacing online and the public cannot keep calm over their bond and friendship.