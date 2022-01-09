Ahad Raza Mir receives flak for missing out on sister-in-law's wedding festivities

Pakistani sensation Ahad Raza Mir was heavily trolled by the naysayers for not being beside Sajal Aly during her sister Saboor Aly’s wedding shenanigans.

Separation rumours about the most famous couple of the showbiz industry have been doing rounds since a while.

The stunning actress Sajal Aly was spotted alone on her sister’s special day which raised more speculations regarding their alleged split.

Lately, a picture of Ahad Raza Mir went viral on social media where he was seen dancing away at a different wedding along with the rest of the Mir family in Dubai.





This pretty much sums up why Ahad Raza Mir seemed to not be a part of Saboor’s special day.

The netizens are furious over Ahad’s act on making his own life a priority as compared to being by the side of his wife on the family events.