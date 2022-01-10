'The Crown': Mahira Khan takes pride in Humayun Saeed over grabbing role in famed Netflix series

Superstar Mahira Khan congratulated Humayun Saeed after being reportedly selected for a lead role in the Netflix original series, The Crown.

Humayun was the first ever Pakistani to bag a role in the enormously award-winning series The Crown.

He will essay the role of Dr. Hasnat which holds intense significance.

The Humsafar starlet took to her twitter handle and felicitated him on gaining the huge honor and wrote, “Finaaaallly it’s out!!!! So proud! So excited!!! MashAllah MashAllah. What a show! What a star.”

Soon after the news broke out, fans heaped in prayers for Saeed after the huge achievement.

The Crown’s new upcoming season is slated to hit screens later this year with a vast cast base including other renowned names of the industry.

Humayun has not yet come up with any statement regarding the alleged reports circulating.