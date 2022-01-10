Aiman Khan stresses upon the importance of marriage in today's world

Pakistani sensation Aiman Khan believes in the value of getting married, especially for females as she sat down for an interaction.



Aiman Khan is married to actor Muneeb Butt and both have been going all out in their romance.

In an interview with a Voice Over Man, the Ishq Tamasha actress said, “I don’t think so marriage reduces a value of an actress, there are a lot more things which can reduce your value as an actress. In my opinion everyone should get married at the right time, otherwise it creates a lot of issues. I’ve seen a lot of actresses who are aged but are still unmarried.”

Further mentioning, Khan revealed, “If Muneeb ever cheated on me, I’ll shoot him with a gun. I’ll not spare him.”

The 2 twin sisters Aiman and Minal Khan both are rejoicing in their marital journey and are deeply smitten over their life partner’s.