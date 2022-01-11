Kinza Hashmi's captivating dance from Saboor Aly's shendi event goes viral

Actress Kinza Hashmi’s dance performance at Saboor Aly’s shendi was surely sizzling and fans were left in awe of her beauty and hidden talents.

The couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari tied the knot in an intimate daytime Nikkah affair and many famed faces of the showbiz industry were in attendance.

Kinza Hashmi, one of the rising stars of the industry set the stage on fire at Saboor’s shendi event and she looked no less than a diva.





Recently, the Azmaish actress dropped multiple ethereal snaps dressed in a stunning traditional ensemble and kept things minimal in the accessory department.





She looked drop dead gorgeous for the Mehndi event and pulled off her outfit effortlessly.

Her dazzling outfit did justice to her stunning beauty.

The icon was also seen at the couple’s wedding reception and was a sight to behold in a black dress.