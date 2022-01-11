Inside Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari's enchanting reception ceremony: Watch

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s fairytale ceremony wrapped up with a mesmerizing reception dinner last night and highlights from the lavish affair were shared on social media.



What a beautiful night it was for the lovebirds as they were excited as ever on entering the journey of marriage and spending the rest of their lives with their one and only.

Their love story is truly an example for others to follow.

The Fitrat actress planned on keeping the reception ceremony as fun as possible and her attire did justice to her beauty and looked like a princess in an ice green embellished sheath gown with her short hair styled and her makeup looked on point.





The newlyweds danced away to romantic English songs , cutting their three-tier wedding cake and relishing sweet moments together.





A large number of fraternity members graced the reception with their presence and wished them luck on their new journey.









Videos and pictures from the stunning event went viral immediately and fans swooned over their forever bond.







