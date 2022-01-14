Usman Mukhtar drops first look from upcoming crime thriller movie: See

Talented actor Usman Mukhtar is all set to hit the big screen with his charm in an upcoming crime thriller and dropped the first look from the movie on social media.

In the crime film, Usman will be essaying the role of a police officer and fans are excited to see him in a totally different light.

Taking to Instagram, the Anaa star shared the first look from his film and wrote, “Sarmad Zaman SSP (2022).”





Usman Mukhtar will be starring alongside Ushna Shah in the movie and it’s shooting will soon hit floors in Lahore under the production banner of Dareechay Films.

Talking about the film, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay actor said, “I am so happy to be a part of this project and it’s something we have discussed for some years with Zaheer (Bhai). Really hope the audience will enjoy what we have been working on.”

Usman wishes to entertain the vast audience with his indelible acting prowess.

Mukhtar has reached this stage after intense hard work and has other such interesting thrillers in the pipeline for the silver screen.